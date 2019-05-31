 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Philippines president says S. China Sea becoming ‘flashpoint’

Published time: 31 May, 2019 13:42 Edited time: 31 May, 2019 16:54
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Tokyo, Japan, May 31, 2019. © Reuters / Kazuhiro Nogi / Pool

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has urged progress on a code of conduct for the contested South China Sea, which, he warned, was becoming a “flashpoint.”

Speaking at an economic forum in Tokyo on Friday, Duterte veered off script with remarks about the resource-rich sea, over most of which China claims sovereignty, despite competing claims from the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Taiwan and Vietnam, AFP said.

“I love China… but it behooves upon us to ask, ‘is it right for a country to claim the whole ocean?’” he said. “I am sad and bewildered – not angry, because I cannot do anything,” Duterte said. “I just hope China will come up with this ‘conduct’ soon.”

The president also said that the escalating trade war between Beijing and Washington could only harm the world economy.

