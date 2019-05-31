Moscow vows action after Kosovo declares Russian diplomat persona non grata

Moscow said on Friday that declaring Russian national and UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) staff member Mikhail Krasnoshchekov a persona non grata is “an undisguised policy aimed at exacerbating interethnic relations.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the move demonstrated disrespect for the UN by authorities in Kosovo and could have far-reaching consequences.

“We consider the actions of the Kosovo authorities as a continuation of the blatant line on the aggravation of inter-ethnic relations in the province, and contempt for international norms of diplomatic communication,” the ministry said.

Russia will continue to take all necessary steps to protect its citizen in accordance with international law and national legislation, the statement added.