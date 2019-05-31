 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow vows action after Kosovo declares Russian diplomat persona non grata

Published time: 31 May, 2019 16:24 Edited time: 31 May, 2019 16:31
Kosovo police near the town of Zubin Potok, May 28, 2019. © Reuters / Laura Hasani

Moscow said on Friday that declaring Russian national and UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) staff member Mikhail Krasnoshchekov a persona non grata is “an undisguised policy aimed at exacerbating interethnic relations.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the move demonstrated disrespect for the UN by authorities in Kosovo and could have far-reaching consequences.

“We consider the actions of the Kosovo authorities as a continuation of the blatant line on the aggravation of inter-ethnic relations in the province, and contempt for international norms of diplomatic communication,” the ministry said.

Russia will continue to take all necessary steps to protect its citizen in accordance with international law and national legislation, the statement added.

