Iran stays within nuclear deal’s key limits – IAEA report

Published time: 31 May, 2019 14:56 Edited time: 31 May, 2019 15:01
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano. © Reuters / Heinz-Peter Bader

Tehran has stayed within the central limits on its atomic activities set by its deal with major powers, a quarterly report by the UN nuclear watchdog indicated on Friday.

The International Atomic Energy Agency report, which was sent to the IAEA member states, said Iran had stayed within caps on items including the level to which it enriches uranium and its stock of enriched uranium, Reuters reports.

Tehran says it is abiding by the agreement despite the US withdrawal. However, Iran threatened three weeks ago to increase its uranium enrichment program if countries do not find a way to shield it from the impact of US sanctions.

