 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Acting Pentagon chief, Chinese defense minister hold talks at Asia security summit

Published time: 31 May, 2019 12:43 Edited time: 31 May, 2019 14:43
Get short URL
Acting Pentagon chief, Chinese defense minister hold talks at Asia security summit
Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe meet in Singapore on the sidelines of the Shangri-La dialogue on May 31, 2019. © Reuters / Idrees Ali

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe and acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan held talks on Friday at an Asia security summit in Singapore. The meeting comes amid heightened tensions between the two countries over trade and security.

Wei and Shanahan are both attending the annual Shangri-La defense forum in Singapore.

Speaking on the sidelines of the defense forum, Shanahan said that Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea, like installing surface to air missiles, was “excessive,” Reuters reported.

China and the US have repeatedly traded barbs in the past over military installations on artificial islands and reefs.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies