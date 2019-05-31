 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Next Normandy format meeting on eastern Ukraine may be held in July – Kiev

Published time: 31 May, 2019 09:14 Edited time: 31 May, 2019 14:24
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) welcomes Foreign Ministers Heiko Maas (R, front) of Germany and Jean-Yves Le Drian of France during a meeting in Kiev, May 30, 2019. © Reuters / Sergey Supinsky / Pool

The next meeting in the Normandy format may take place in mid-July, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Danylyuk was quoted as saying.

The ‘Normandy Four’ comprises of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France. New Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Kiev on Thursday.

Peace in eastern Ukraine could be established within the Normandy format framework, Maas said.

The minister noted that Zelensky called achieving peace in eastern Ukraine his priority, adding that “we support him in this.”

