Next Normandy format meeting on eastern Ukraine may be held in July – Kiev

The next meeting in the Normandy format may take place in mid-July, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Danylyuk was quoted as saying.

The ‘Normandy Four’ comprises of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France. New Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in Kiev on Thursday.

Peace in eastern Ukraine could be established within the Normandy format framework, Maas said.

The minister noted that Zelensky called achieving peace in eastern Ukraine his priority, adding that “we support him in this.”