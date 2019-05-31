Hostage situation in Zurich leaves 3 people dead – police

A 60-year-old man took two women hostage and then shot them dead before killing himself, police in Zurich have said. On Friday morning, police responded to a call from a woman requiring assistance.

After police arrived on the scene, a man made contact with officers by speaking through a window. He said he would kill the two women if police did not withdraw.

At around 8.30am, the man said he would give himself up in ten minutes, but then several shots were fired within the residence. Police entered the building and found three people with serious injuries, who all died at the scene, the Local reports.

The women killed were aged 38 and 34. The motive for the killings was not immediately known.