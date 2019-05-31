 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Tehran rejects ‘baseless’ accusations made at Arab summit

Published time: 31 May, 2019 07:23 Edited time: 31 May, 2019 11:03
Get short URL
Tehran rejects ‘baseless’ accusations made at Arab summit
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani. © Reuters / Brendan Mcdermid

Iran has rejected “baseless” accusations made at an Arab summit, saying Saudi had joined the United States and Israel in a “hopeless” effort to mobilize regional opinion against Tehran.

Saudi Arabia’s king told an emergency Arab summit that decisive action was needed to stop Iranian “escalations” in the region following attacks on Gulf oil assets, Reuters reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi rejected the accusations by the heads of certain Arab countries, IRNA said.

American officials reportedly said a US military deployment had “deterred” Iran.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies