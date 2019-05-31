Tehran rejects ‘baseless’ accusations made at Arab summit

Iran has rejected “baseless” accusations made at an Arab summit, saying Saudi had joined the United States and Israel in a “hopeless” effort to mobilize regional opinion against Tehran.

Saudi Arabia’s king told an emergency Arab summit that decisive action was needed to stop Iranian “escalations” in the region following attacks on Gulf oil assets, Reuters reported.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi rejected the accusations by the heads of certain Arab countries, IRNA said.

American officials reportedly said a US military deployment had “deterred” Iran.