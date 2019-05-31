 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turkey foresees no delay to delivery of Russian S-400 air defense systems

Published time: 31 May, 2019 10:40 Edited time: 31 May, 2019 10:50
Turkey foresees no delay to delivery of Russian S-400 air defense systems
US Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan welcomes Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US, February 22, 2019. © Reuters / Yury Gripas

The delivery schedule for Russia’s S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey is continuing as planned, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said on Friday. He dismissed reports that Ankara has been evaluating a delay in response to US concerns, Reuters reports.

The US says the S-400s are not compatible with NATO’s defense network and would pose a threat to F-35 stealth fighter jets, which Turkey is due to receive.

On Monday, the broadcaster Haberturk quoted Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar as saying that the delivery of the S-400s may not happen in June, which is when Turkey had previously said the missiles could arrive. However, the minister added the agreement was a done deal.

Aksoy said that procurement of the S-400 systems was continuing as scheduled and that the offer to form a working group to assess the US concerns was still on the table.

