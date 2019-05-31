Pompeo to press Germany on military spending & Nord Stream on delayed visit to Berlin

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo began a five-day European trip on Friday with a delayed visit to Berlin.

He is expected to press Germany to boost its military spending, avoid dealings with China’s Huawei Technologies Co, and reconsider a pipeline project with Russia, Reuters said.

Pompeo will hold talks with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Chancellor Angela Merkel on a half-day stop. His visit had been scheduled earlier this month, but was called off at the last minute as tensions rose over Iran.

Pompeo will then visit Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Britain. Switzerland represents US interests in Tehran.