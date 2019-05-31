 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pompeo to press Germany on military spending & Nord Stream on delayed visit to Berlin

Published time: 31 May, 2019 08:56 Edited time: 31 May, 2019 09:26
Pompeo to press Germany on military spending & Nord Stream on delayed visit to Berlin
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas at Villa Borsig guest house in Berlin, Germany, May 31, 2019.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo began a five-day European trip on Friday with a delayed visit to Berlin.

He is expected to press Germany to boost its military spending, avoid dealings with China’s Huawei Technologies Co, and reconsider a pipeline project with Russia, Reuters said.

Pompeo will hold talks with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Chancellor Angela Merkel on a half-day stop. His visit had been scheduled earlier this month, but was called off at the last minute as tensions rose over Iran.

Pompeo will then visit Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Britain. Switzerland represents US interests in Tehran.

