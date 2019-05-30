 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UN’s Guterres says European unity vital to avoid new Cold War

Published time: 30 May, 2019 16:50 Edited time: 30 May, 2019 16:55
Charlemagne Prize recipient, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, waves from the town hall balcony, flanked by former Mayor Juergen Linden and Mayor Marcel Philipp, in Aachen, Germany, May 30, 2019. © Reuters / Thilo Schmuelgen

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned Europe must remain united if it wants to avoid a new “cold war” in tumultuous political times.

“If you want to avoid a new cold war… if you want to build a true multilateral order, we absolutely need a united and strong Europe,” Guterres said on Thursday. He made the statement as he accepted the Charlemagne Prize for services to European unity in Aachen, Germany, AFP reports.

“At this time of great anxiety and geopolitical disorder we need multilateralism more than ever,” the former Portuguese prime minister said.

Last year’s prize was awarded to French President Emmanuel Macron. He has touted the need for institutional reform in the EU to bring it up to date to face the new challenges.

