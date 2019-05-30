UN’s Guterres says European unity vital to avoid new Cold War

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has warned Europe must remain united if it wants to avoid a new “cold war” in tumultuous political times.

“If you want to avoid a new cold war… if you want to build a true multilateral order, we absolutely need a united and strong Europe,” Guterres said on Thursday. He made the statement as he accepted the Charlemagne Prize for services to European unity in Aachen, Germany, AFP reports.

“At this time of great anxiety and geopolitical disorder we need multilateralism more than ever,” the former Portuguese prime minister said.

Last year’s prize was awarded to French President Emmanuel Macron. He has touted the need for institutional reform in the EU to bring it up to date to face the new challenges.