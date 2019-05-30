 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Italy’s Deputy PM Salvini rules out early elections

Published time: 30 May, 2019 14:36 Edited time: 30 May, 2019 16:10
Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini. © Reuters / Alessandro Garofalo / File Photo

Italy’s deputy prime minister and the head of the right-wing League party, Matteo Salvini, ruled out early elections on Thursday. “There will be no early election, in September we will be preparing the budget,” Salvini told reporters in parliament.

Observers have speculated that Salvini would push for a quick vote to capitalize on his success at European parliamentary elections on Sunday, when the League trounced its coalition partner the 5-Star Movement, Reuters said.

“If I wanted to bring down the government I wouldn’t spend night and day putting together policy proposals,” Salvini said. “There are so many things to do, I don’t want an early election.”

The politician also said the government will respond to Brussels’ concerns over its public finances by citing economic data that will avoid any disciplinary steps.

