Kushner meets with Netanyahu over Mideast peace as Israel mired in political crisis

Published time: 30 May, 2019 15:03 Edited time: 30 May, 2019 15:58
US President Donald Trump, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington, March 25, 2019. © Reuters / Carlos Barria

US President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the Trump administration's long-awaited plan for Mideast peace, AP reported on Thursday.

The meeting comes just hours after Israel was thrust into the political tumult of an unprecedented second election in the same year.

Kushner and US special envoy Jason Greenblatt stopped in Israel as part of a Middle East tour to rally support for next month’s economic conference in Bahrain, seen as the first portion of this peace plan.

Netanyahu played down concerns that the Israeli parliament’s dissolution on Thursday would further postpone the US peace plan rollout. “You know, we had a little event last night. That’s not going to stop us,” he said.

