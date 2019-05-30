2nd detained staff member of UN mission in Kosovo released – report

Serbian staff member of the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) Dejan Dimovic, detained along with a Russian diplomat, has been released, the mission told Tanjug news agency on Thursday.

Dimovic has been sent to a hospital to undergo medical procedures. The detained man is a Kosovo Serb working as an assistant at the UN mission in Kosovo and Metohija, TASS said.

On May 28, Kosovo special forces launched a raid of the northern municipalities.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Kosovo police had put 28 people into custody, including Russian national Mikhail Krasnoshchekov, an employee of the UNMIK. The Russian diplomat was released on the same day and taken to a hospital in Kosovska Mitrovica.