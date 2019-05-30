 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Over 750,000 EU nationals seek residence in UK – officials

Published time: 30 May, 2019 13:42 Edited time: 30 May, 2019 14:10
Get short URL
Over 750,000 EU nationals seek residence in UK – officials
© Reuters / Hannah Mckay

Britain has received 750,000 applications from EU citizens seeking to settle in the UK in the first four months of 2019, with Poles leading the way, according to official data.

The government’s scheme to offer an estimated 3.8 million EU nationals the right to live permanently in Britain after Brexit has been mired in controversy, AFP said.

Prime Minister Theresa May in January scrapped a £65 ($82) fee that would have been imposed had a so-called “no-deal Brexit” gone into effect.

The UK Interior Ministry said 103,0000 Polish citizens had applied for permanent residence in the first four months of the year. Romanians filed 90,000 applications and Italians 71,000, the figures, published on Thursday, showed. Portugal and Spain rounded out the top five.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies