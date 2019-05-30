Ukrainian MPs reject PM’s resignation as Zelensky asks for foreign, defense ministers to be sacked

Ukraine’s parliament voted to reject Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman’s resignation on Thursday. The largest faction argued that his resignation would lead to “chaos” before a snap election due in July, Reuters said.

Groysman had resigned after the inauguration of President Volodymyr Zelensky. The new president has called an early election for July 21, which his party is expected to win.

Zelensky has also asked parliament to sack the foreign and defense ministers and the head of the security service SBU, according to the presidential press service.

The parliament appoints and dismisses the ministers of defense, foreign affairs and SBU on the proposal of the president.