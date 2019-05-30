 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6.6-magnitude earthquake hits off coast of El Salvador – report

Published time: 30 May, 2019 10:11 Edited time: 30 May, 2019 11:02
Downtown San Salvador. © Reuters / Luis Galdamez

A strong earthquake has hit off the coast of El Salvador. The quake, which had a preliminary magnitude of 6.6, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), sent frightened residents running out of their homes in the predawn hours.

The epicenter was about 28km (17 miles) south-southeast of La Libertad, a suburb of the regional capital, Santa Tecla. The depth was 65km (40 miles).

The earthquake was felt strongly in the capital, San Salvador, on Thursday morning. People left their homes with flashlights, and power was knocked out in at least some areas, AP reported.

