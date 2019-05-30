 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Lawmakers in Japanese city say MP must resign over ‘seizing Russia's Kuril Islands' remark

Published time: 30 May, 2019 07:15 Edited time: 30 May, 2019 09:26
Get short URL
Lawmakers in Japanese city say MP must resign over ‘seizing Russia's Kuril Islands' remark
The Island of Kunashir. © Reuters / Yury Maltsev

The legislature of Nemuro, Japan’s easternmost city, has demanded the resignation of Hodaka Maruyama, a member of its House of Representatives, over his proposition to seize Russia’s Kuril Islands, TASS reported on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Maruyama accompanied a group of former residents of the Southern Kuril Islands on their trip to Kunashir, on a visa-free outing.

On the way back, the MP, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time, asked Koyata Otsuka, 89, who is a former resident of the islands, “Do you think there is any alternative to war [to recover the islands]?,” Kyodo News said. Otsuka dismissed the idea, saying, “No I don’t think war is necessary.”

The opposition lawmaker was then expelled from the Japan Innovation Party, whose leadership visited the Russian Embassy in Tokyo to personally apologize to the ambassador for the incident.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies