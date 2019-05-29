 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Mogherini recommends opening EU accession talks with N. Macedonia, Albania

Published time: 29 May, 2019 15:39 Edited time: 29 May, 2019 17:35
Posters reading "EU for you" for the referendum in Macedonia on changing the country's name, in Skopje, September 28, 2018. © Reuters / Ognen Teofilovski

The European Commission has urged EU states to open membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia, saying the Balkan countries “have delivered on reforms,” AP has reported.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Wednesday recommended opening accession talks with the two countries as soon as possible, because “they are ready.”

Mogherini said it’s not as if Albania and North Macedonia would join “the union tomorrow morning,” adding that “it’s a complicated process.”

It’s unclear whether member states will endorse the move.

