Mogherini recommends opening EU accession talks with N. Macedonia, Albania

The European Commission has urged EU states to open membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia, saying the Balkan countries “have delivered on reforms,” AP has reported.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Wednesday recommended opening accession talks with the two countries as soon as possible, because “they are ready.”

Mogherini said it’s not as if Albania and North Macedonia would join “the union tomorrow morning,” adding that “it’s a complicated process.”

It’s unclear whether member states will endorse the move.