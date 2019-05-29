 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Latvian MPS elect former judge Levits as new president

Published time: 29 May, 2019 14:25 Edited time: 29 May, 2019 17:09
Latvian newly elected President Egils Levits speaks to media in Riga, May 29, 2019. © Reuters /Ints Kalnins

Latvia’s parliament has elected former European Court of Justice judge Egils Levits as the next president on Wednesday, a role that brings with it limited political powers.

Levits won the support of 61 lawmakers in the 100-seat parliament of the Baltic country, Reuters said. He will serve four years starting on July 8, when incumbent president Raimonds Vejonis’ term comes to an end.

The president of Latvia performs mostly ceremonial functions but can propose new bills and can nominate candidates for prime minister.

The president is appointed through a parliamentary vote rather than by popular election.

