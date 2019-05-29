Latvian MPS elect former judge Levits as new president

Latvia’s parliament has elected former European Court of Justice judge Egils Levits as the next president on Wednesday, a role that brings with it limited political powers.

Levits won the support of 61 lawmakers in the 100-seat parliament of the Baltic country, Reuters said. He will serve four years starting on July 8, when incumbent president Raimonds Vejonis’ term comes to an end.

The president of Latvia performs mostly ceremonial functions but can propose new bills and can nominate candidates for prime minister.

The president is appointed through a parliamentary vote rather than by popular election.