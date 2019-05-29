 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ankara says not possible to accept ‘unfair criticism’ in EU report on Turkey

Published time: 29 May, 2019 13:27 Edited time: 29 May, 2019 14:54
Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu shakes hands with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini after a Turkey-EU Association Council in Brussels, Belgium, March 15, 2019. © Reuters / Francois Lenoir

The EU’s enlargement report on Turkey does not accurately assess the current situation in the country and it is not possible to accept the unfair criticism it offers, Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci said on Wednesday.

In the report, released earlier in the day, the EU cited “further serious backsliding” in Turkey’s judicial system and sharply criticized the country on a range of issues, from human rights to economic policy, Reuters said.

Kaymakci said, however, that Ankara will carefully note constructive criticism in the report. Turkey also expects its European allies to support its fight against security threats, the official added.

