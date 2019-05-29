Ankara says not possible to accept ‘unfair criticism’ in EU report on Turkey

The EU’s enlargement report on Turkey does not accurately assess the current situation in the country and it is not possible to accept the unfair criticism it offers, Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakci said on Wednesday.

In the report, released earlier in the day, the EU cited “further serious backsliding” in Turkey’s judicial system and sharply criticized the country on a range of issues, from human rights to economic policy, Reuters said.

Kaymakci said, however, that Ankara will carefully note constructive criticism in the report. Turkey also expects its European allies to support its fight against security threats, the official added.