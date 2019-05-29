 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Netanyahu’s wife to pay $15,000 for misuse of funds at PM’s residence – report

Published time: 29 May, 2019 12:57 Edited time: 29 May, 2019 14:13
Get short URL
Netanyahu’s wife to pay $15,000 for misuse of funds at PM’s residence – report
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu. © Reuters / Abir Sultan / Pool

The State Prosecutor’s Office in Israel signed a plea deal with Sara Netanyahu, wife of the prime minister. She will admit to and be convicted of a criminal offense defined as receiving an item by intentionally exploiting another individual’s mistake, but not through fraud, Haaretz daily said.

Sara Netanyahu will also reportedly pay a fine of 55,000 shekels ($15,215) that will be passed on to the state. The premier’s wife was suspected of fraudulently receiving catered meals at a cost of around $100,000, according to the deal.

Netanyahu will not admit that she defrauded the state despite the original accusations that were made against her, and a trial will not be held, the report said. The indictment was filed in June 2018.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies