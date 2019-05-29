Netanyahu’s wife to pay $15,000 for misuse of funds at PM’s residence – report

The State Prosecutor’s Office in Israel signed a plea deal with Sara Netanyahu, wife of the prime minister. She will admit to and be convicted of a criminal offense defined as receiving an item by intentionally exploiting another individual’s mistake, but not through fraud, Haaretz daily said.

Sara Netanyahu will also reportedly pay a fine of 55,000 shekels ($15,215) that will be passed on to the state. The premier’s wife was suspected of fraudulently receiving catered meals at a cost of around $100,000, according to the deal.

Netanyahu will not admit that she defrauded the state despite the original accusations that were made against her, and a trial will not be held, the report said. The indictment was filed in June 2018.