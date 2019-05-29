Merkel dismisses report she’s given up on new CDU leader Kramp-Karrenbauer

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has dismissed a report claiming she has concluded the new leader of her center-right party isn’t up to leading the country.

Merkel handed over the leadership of her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in December and said she wouldn’t seek a fifth term as chancellor.

In Sunday’s European Parliament election the Union bloc had its worst result in a nationwide vote since World War II, AP said.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported, citing its sources, that Merkel has decided Kramp-Karrenbauer isn’t up to Germany’s top job. However, asked about that late Tuesday, Merkel replied: “I can only say that is nonsense.”