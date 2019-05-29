 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Italy’s 5-Star chief seeks party confidence vote after defeat in EU elections

Published time: 29 May, 2019 09:14 Edited time: 29 May, 2019 10:47
Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister Luigi di Maio. © Reuters / Remo Casilli

The leader of Italy’s 5-Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio, will seek a confidence vote from party supporters after a bruising defeat in European elections, Reuters reports.

The vote will take place online on Thursday on a dedicated platform linked to the party, Di Maio - who is deputy prime minister in a coalition government with the right-wing League - said in a blog post on Wednesday.

“Today, I have the right to know what you think of my actions. I want to hear the voice of the citizens who elected me as political leader a few years back,” Di Maio said.

The League won 34.3 percent of the vote at Sunday’s election, doubling the score of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, which took just 17.1 percent and was pushed into third place by the center left Democratic Party.

