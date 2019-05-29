 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
India PM Modi to host China’s Xi for informal summit – spokesman

Published time: 29 May, 2019 07:49 Edited time: 29 May, 2019 09:14
China’s President Xi Jinping and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a signing ceremony during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Qingdao, Shandong Province, China, June 10, 2018. © Reuters / Aly Song

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Chinese President Xi Jinping this year for an informal summit, an Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

The two leaders held their first informal summit in Wuhan in April 2018. At that meeting Xi had accepted Modi’s invitation to come to India for a second meeting.

Modi may also hold his first bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in over two years on the sidelines of the G20 summit in June in Osaka, Japan, Reuters said, citing a source.

