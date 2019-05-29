India PM Modi to host China’s Xi for informal summit – spokesman

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Chinese President Xi Jinping this year for an informal summit, an Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

The two leaders held their first informal summit in Wuhan in April 2018. At that meeting Xi had accepted Modi’s invitation to come to India for a second meeting.

Modi may also hold his first bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump in over two years on the sidelines of the G20 summit in June in Osaka, Japan, Reuters said, citing a source.