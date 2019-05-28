 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Palestinian business leaders to boycott US-led conference in Bahrain

Published time: 28 May, 2019 16:29 Edited time: 28 May, 2019 18:05
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends the Arab League's foreign ministers meeting to discuss unannounced U.S. blueprint for Israeli-Palestinian peace, in Cairo, Egypt, April 21, 2019. © Reuters / Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Leading Palestinian businessmen announced on Tuesday they would boycott an economics-focused conference next month in Bahrain that is part of the US’s Middle East peace plan, AFP reports.

The Palestinian political leadership had already announced it would not attend the June 25-26 conference. The US had also invited key Palestinian businesspeople, saying the meeting was focusing on economic issues only.

The bodies representing the vast majority of Palestinian businesses said in the Palestinian city of Ramallah on Tuesday, that they had jointly agreed to skip the conference.

“What is needed is a political solution because building an economy without sovereignty and control over land, water, sea and natural resources cannot succeed,” said Arafat Asfour, chairman of the Palestine Trade Center.

