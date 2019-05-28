 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Rights activists try to block new Saudi ship from leaving France ‘with arms cargo’

Published time: 28 May, 2019 15:52 Edited time: 28 May, 2019 16:51
Get short URL
Rights activists try to block new Saudi ship from leaving France ‘with arms cargo’
Saudi cargo ship Bahri Yanbu, that was prevented by French rights group ACAT from loading a weapons cargo at the French port of Le Havre, is seen at the Port of Genoa, Italy, May 20, 2019. © Reuters / Massimo Pinca

French rights group ACAT sought on Tuesday to block the loading of what it said were munitions onto a Saudi Arabian ship docked in southern France, Reuters reports.

As pressure mounts on Paris to stop military sales to the kingdom, ACAT said it had filed a legal challenge to prevent the vessel from taking delivery of its cargo.

“The Bahri Tabuk is due to load French weapons for Saudi Arabia, one of the main belligerents in the Yemeni conflict,” the group said. It added that it is “mobilizing and is calling on civil society and local networks to prevent these munitions from going to Saudi Arabia.”

Another Saudi ship left France’s northern coast two weeks ago without a cargo of weapons after dockers threatened to block its arrival in the port of Le Havre.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies