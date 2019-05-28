Rights activists try to block new Saudi ship from leaving France ‘with arms cargo’

French rights group ACAT sought on Tuesday to block the loading of what it said were munitions onto a Saudi Arabian ship docked in southern France, Reuters reports.

As pressure mounts on Paris to stop military sales to the kingdom, ACAT said it had filed a legal challenge to prevent the vessel from taking delivery of its cargo.

“The Bahri Tabuk is due to load French weapons for Saudi Arabia, one of the main belligerents in the Yemeni conflict,” the group said. It added that it is “mobilizing and is calling on civil society and local networks to prevent these munitions from going to Saudi Arabia.”

Another Saudi ship left France’s northern coast two weeks ago without a cargo of weapons after dockers threatened to block its arrival in the port of Le Havre.