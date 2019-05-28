China’s envoy on N. Korea appointed ambassador to Japan

Beijing has appointed its special envoy for North Korea, Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou, its ambassador to Japan, according to Chinese state media.

Kong, who was also held the South Asia portfolio at the Foreign Ministry, has been China’s envoy on North Korea since 2017. However, much of the diplomacy between Beijing and Pyongyang is handled by China’s Communist Party, not the ministry, Reuters said.

It was not immediately clear who may assume Kong’s North Korea role. Chinese newspapers said Kong would take up his new position in Japan on Thursday.

China and Japan have sparred frequently about their painful history. Beijing has often accused Japan of not properly atoning for its invasion of China before and during World War Two.