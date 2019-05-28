 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UK equality watchdog opens anti-Semitism probe into Labour party

Published time: 28 May, 2019 14:25 Edited time: 28 May, 2019 16:25
Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour Party. © Reuters / Hannah McKay / File Photo

Britain’s equality watchdog is launching a formal investigation to determine whether Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party has “discriminated against, harassed or victimized people because they are Jewish.”

Labour, Britain’s main opposition party, has promised to co-operate fully with the investigation, the Equality and Human Rights Commission said on Tuesday.

“We contacted Labour after receiving a number of complaints about allegations of anti-Semitism in the party,” the watchdog said.

Labour has consistently denied the allegations. Nine lawmakers quit the party in February, citing the leadership’s handling of the accusations, as well as its Brexit stance, as their reason for leaving, Reuters said.

