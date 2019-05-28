UK equality watchdog opens anti-Semitism probe into Labour party

Britain’s equality watchdog is launching a formal investigation to determine whether Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party has “discriminated against, harassed or victimized people because they are Jewish.”

Labour, Britain’s main opposition party, has promised to co-operate fully with the investigation, the Equality and Human Rights Commission said on Tuesday.

“We contacted Labour after receiving a number of complaints about allegations of anti-Semitism in the party,” the watchdog said.

Labour has consistently denied the allegations. Nine lawmakers quit the party in February, citing the leadership’s handling of the accusations, as well as its Brexit stance, as their reason for leaving, Reuters said.