Ukraine’s ex-finance minister Danylyuk to head security & defense council

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday appointed former finance minister Oleksandr Danylyuk as the top official of the body responsible for coordinating national security.

The national security and defense council comprises ministers, senior lawmakers and top regional officials and is chaired by the president.

Danylyuk pushed reforms and cooperation with the International Monetary Fund while finance minister between 2016-2018. He was dismissed in June 2018 after a reported conflict with then-Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.

During Zelensky’s presidential campaign, observers said that, if elected, he could appoint Danylyuk as foreign minister.