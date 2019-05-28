 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukraine’s ex-finance minister Danylyuk to head security & defense council

Published time: 28 May, 2019 13:57 Edited time: 28 May, 2019 14:50
Oleksandr Danylyuk. © Reuters / Valentyn Ogirenko

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday appointed former finance minister Oleksandr Danylyuk as the top official of the body responsible for coordinating national security.

The national security and defense council comprises ministers, senior lawmakers and top regional officials and is chaired by the president.

Danylyuk pushed reforms and cooperation with the International Monetary Fund while finance minister between 2016-2018. He was dismissed in June 2018 after a reported conflict with then-Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.

During Zelensky’s presidential campaign, observers said that, if elected, he could appoint Danylyuk as foreign minister.

