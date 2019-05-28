 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Serbian troops on alert after Kosovo police arrests in northern region

Published time: 28 May, 2019 07:50 Edited time: 28 May, 2019 09:48
President Aleksandar Vucic speaks in the Serbian Parliament in Belgrade, Serbia, May 27, 2019. © Reuters / Marko Djurica

Belgrade has ordered its troops to full alert after reports that Kosovo police entered Serb-populated regions of the breakaway Serbian province.

Serbia’s state TV said on Tuesday that Kosovo’s special police “burst into” northern Kosovo and made several arrests. There was no confirmation of the action from Pristina, AP said.

Serbian government official Marko Djuric said the Kosovo police action was designed to intimidate and expel Serbs from Kosovo and presents a “not only a threat to stability but the most direct threat to peace.”

Serbia and dozens of other states do not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.

