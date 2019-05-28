 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Sudan protesters to hold 2-day strike to pile pressure on military

Published time: 28 May, 2019 07:39 Edited time: 28 May, 2019 09:33
Sudanese protesters attend a demonstration along the streets of Khartoum, Sudan May 22, 2019. © Reuters / Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah / File Photo

Sudan is bracing for a two-day nationwide strike from Tuesday. Protesters hope to pile pressure on the military to hand power to a civilian administration, AFP reports.

The talks remain deadlocked, as leaders of the protest movement, the Alliance for Freedom and Change, and army generals who seized power after ousting President Omar al-Bashir last month, have so far failed to iron out differences over who should lead a new governing body.

The new governing body is expected to install a transitional civilian government, which in turn would prepare for the first post-Bashir elections after a three-year interim period ends.

“The two-day strike aims to deliver a message to the whole world that the Sudanese people want a real change and they don’t want the power to be with the military,” said Siddiq Farukh, a leader of the protest movement.

