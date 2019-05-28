 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Elementary school girl & adult slain in mass stabbing in Japan, attacker kills himself

Published time: 28 May, 2019 05:00
Get short URL
Elementary school girl & adult slain in mass stabbing in Japan, attacker kills himself
© Reuters via Kyodo

Two people, a sixth-grade pupil and a man in his 30s, have died in a mass stabbing in Kawasaki, Japan on Tuesday morning after a man in his fifties armed with two knives targeted a crowd of students as they waited for a school bus. Another 16 people, mostly students from Caritas Elementary School, were injured in the rampage, police confirmed. The attacker stabbed himself in the neck and later died in the hospital. The motive of the attack is under investigation.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies