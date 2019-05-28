Elementary school girl & adult slain in mass stabbing in Japan, attacker kills himself

Two people, a sixth-grade pupil and a man in his 30s, have died in a mass stabbing in Kawasaki, Japan on Tuesday morning after a man in his fifties armed with two knives targeted a crowd of students as they waited for a school bus. Another 16 people, mostly students from Caritas Elementary School, were injured in the rampage, police confirmed. The attacker stabbed himself in the neck and later died in the hospital. The motive of the attack is under investigation.