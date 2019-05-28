 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 school children injured in stabbing spree near Tokyo

Published time: 28 May, 2019 00:17 Edited time: 28 May, 2019 01:35
At least 16 people, most of them elementary school children, have been stabbed by a knife-wielding man in Tokyo Metropolitan Area early on Tuesday morning, Kyodo news reports, citing the local fire department. The suspect, who also appears to have injured himself in the stabbing spree at a park in Kawasaki City, was taken into custody, according to reports. The motive of the attack remains unclear. Authorities are investigating the incident.

