13 school children injured in stabbing spree near Tokyo
Published time: 28 May, 2019 00:17 Edited time: 28 May, 2019 01:35
At least 16 people, most of them elementary school children, have been stabbed by a knife-wielding man in Tokyo Metropolitan Area early on Tuesday morning, Kyodo news reports, citing the local fire department. The suspect, who also appears to have injured himself in the stabbing spree at a park in Kawasaki City, was taken into custody, according to reports. The motive of the attack remains unclear. Authorities are investigating the incident.