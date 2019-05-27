 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Germany’s SPD calls crisis meeting to review coalition strategy after vote rout

Published time: 27 May, 2019 15:47 Edited time: 27 May, 2019 18:04
Get short URL
Germany’s SPD calls crisis meeting to review coalition strategy after vote rout
Andrea Nahles, leader of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) attends a news conference following the European Parliament election results, in Berlin, Germany, May 27, 2019. © Reuters / Fabrizio Bensch

Germany’s Social Democrats called a crisis meeting for next week to discuss strategy after the SPD suffered a double humiliation on Sunday, Reuters reported.

Defeated in a regional vote in the northern state of Bremen for the first time in 73 years, the Social Democrats also saw their share of the vote slide more than 11 points to 15.8 percent in EU parliamentary elections, behind the Greens.

SPD leader Andrea Nahles announced a retreat on June 3 where senior party members would discuss electoral strategy and how to stand out from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives on issues such as climate change and social policies, including pensions.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies