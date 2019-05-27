 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israeli missile hits Syria's Quneitra, casualties reported - state media
Israel ‘accepts’ US-mediated talks with Lebanon on sea border – minister

Published time: 27 May, 2019 14:12 Edited time: 27 May, 2019 17:13
Israel ‘accepts’ US-mediated talks with Lebanon on sea border – minister
Israel’s energy minister said on Monday that his country had agreed to enter US-mediated talks with Lebanon on maritime borders. The talks will have an impact on offshore oil and gas exploration.

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said after meeting US State Department official David Satterfield that Israel agreed to move forward with the talks.

Lebanese officials said last week that Satterfield, the acting assistant secretary for Near Eastern affairs, had informed them that Israel agreed to the negotiations, AFP reports. Israel had not commented at the time.

Last year, Lebanon signed its first contract to drill for oil and gas in its waters, including for a block disputed by its southern neighbor Israel, with which it has fought several wars.

