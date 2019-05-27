Israel ‘accepts’ US-mediated talks with Lebanon on sea border – minister

Israel’s energy minister said on Monday that his country had agreed to enter US-mediated talks with Lebanon on maritime borders. The talks will have an impact on offshore oil and gas exploration.

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said after meeting US State Department official David Satterfield that Israel agreed to move forward with the talks.

Lebanese officials said last week that Satterfield, the acting assistant secretary for Near Eastern affairs, had informed them that Israel agreed to the negotiations, AFP reports. Israel had not commented at the time.

Last year, Lebanon signed its first contract to drill for oil and gas in its waters, including for a block disputed by its southern neighbor Israel, with which it has fought several wars.