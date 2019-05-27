 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israeli missile hits Syria's Quneitra, casualties reported - state media
HomeNewsline

Haftar’s forces push toward Tripoli’s center, clashes reported in Libyan capital

Published time: 27 May, 2019 15:16 Edited time: 27 May, 2019 17:06
Get short URL
Haftar’s forces push toward Tripoli’s center, clashes reported in Libyan capital
Members of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces prepare ammunition to head out from Misrata to the front line in Tripoli, Libya, May 9, 2019. © Reuters / Ayman Al-Sahili

Heavy clashes are slowly nearing the center of Libya’s capital, Tripoli, AP reported, citing an official and residents, as military commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces battle to seize power.

Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) launched an offensive last month to take Tripoli from militias loosely allied with a UN-supported government.

Saraj al-Majbri, an aid to the LNA’s chief of staff, said on Monday its forces had made gains in the area of Salah al-Deen, a few kilometers from the city center.

Residents said heavy fighting was taking place along a strategic road linking the capital with its international airport, which has not been functional since 2014.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies