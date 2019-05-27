 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Israeli parliament gives preliminary approval to dissolution motion

Published time: 27 May, 2019 16:14 Edited time: 27 May, 2019 16:46
Get short URL
Israeli parliament gives preliminary approval to dissolution motion
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. © Reuters / Amir Cohen

Israel moved towards a new election after parliament gave preliminary approval on Monday to a dissolution motion as PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s efforts to form a government remained deadlocked.

In order to disperse and set an election date, parliament would still have to hold a final vote. It is unlikely to take place before Wednesday, when a deadline for the prime minister to announce a governing coalition expires, Reuters said.

Israel last held an election in April. Netanyahu has struggled to seal an agreement with a clutch of right-wing, far-right and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties that would ensure him a fifth term.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies