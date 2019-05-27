Iraqi court condemns 4th French ISIS member to death – report

An Iraqi court on Monday condemned a fourth French citizen to death for joining Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), a day after handing capital punishments to three other Frenchmen, AFP said.

Mustapha Merzoughi, 37, was sentenced to death by hanging, after the judge said the man worked in the IS military branch, according to the report.

Merzoughi, the French citizen of Tunisian origin underwent “religious and military training” in Aleppo, northern Syria, it added.

In recent months, Iraq has taken custody of thousands of jihadists including foreigners. They were captured in neighboring Syria by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) during the battle to destroy the IS “caliphate.”