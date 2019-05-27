 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iraqi court condemns 4th French ISIS member to death – report

Published time: 27 May, 2019 12:03 Edited time: 27 May, 2019 14:37
Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) celebrate the first anniversary of Raqqa province liberation from ISIS, in Raqqa, Syria, Ocotber 27, 2018. © Reuters / Aboud Hamam

An Iraqi court on Monday condemned a fourth French citizen to death for joining Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), a day after handing capital punishments to three other Frenchmen, AFP said.

Mustapha Merzoughi, 37, was sentenced to death by hanging, after the judge said the man worked in the IS military branch, according to the report.

Merzoughi, the French citizen of Tunisian origin underwent “religious and military training” in Aleppo, northern Syria, it added.

In recent months, Iraq has taken custody of thousands of jihadists including foreigners. They were captured in neighboring Syria by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) during the battle to destroy the IS “caliphate.”

