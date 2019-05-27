 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US decision to send 1,500 troops to Middle East may increase risks in region – Lavrov

Published time: 27 May, 2019 10:51 Edited time: 27 May, 2019 13:06
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Russia, May 14, 2019. © Reuters / Pavel Golovkin / Pool

US President Donald Trump’s decision to send 1,500 troops to the Middle East, in addition to those now deployed, may increase risks in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

“Risks always grow during a military buildup,” he said on Monday.

The minister also expects that Washington will hear sober voices saying that waging a war against Tehran is nonsense, TASS said.

“At least we have grounds to hope for that. Today not everyone in the US leadership is obsessed with an aggressive drive,” according to Lavrov.

