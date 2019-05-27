US decision to send 1,500 troops to Middle East may increase risks in region – Lavrov

US President Donald Trump’s decision to send 1,500 troops to the Middle East, in addition to those now deployed, may increase risks in the region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said.

“Risks always grow during a military buildup,” he said on Monday.

The minister also expects that Washington will hear sober voices saying that waging a war against Tehran is nonsense, TASS said.

“At least we have grounds to hope for that. Today not everyone in the US leadership is obsessed with an aggressive drive,” according to Lavrov.