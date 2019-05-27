UK’s Labour must back new ‘leave’ or ‘remain’ referendum – party’s Brexit policy chief

Britain’s main opposition Labour Party must back a new referendum, giving the public the choice between a credible leave option and remaining in the EU, its Brexit policy chief Keir Starmer has said.

Nigel Farage demanded a seat at Brexit negotiations on Monday after his new party swept to victory in the UK’s European Parliament election, Reuters reported.

“It’s no use trying to hide from these very disappointing results. We need to reflect hard and listen to our members, supporters and voters,” Keir Starmer tweeted.

“The only way to break the Brexit impasse is to go back to the public with a choice between a credible leave option and remain,” according to Starmer.