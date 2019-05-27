 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

UK’s Labour must back new ‘leave’ or ‘remain’ referendum – party’s Brexit policy chief

Published time: 27 May, 2019 11:35 Edited time: 27 May, 2019 13:07
Get short URL
UK’s Labour must back new ‘leave’ or ‘remain’ referendum – party’s Brexit policy chief
Britain's Labour Party's Shadow Secretary of State for Departing the EU Keir Starmer. © Reuters / Toby Melville

Britain’s main opposition Labour Party must back a new referendum, giving the public the choice between a credible leave option and remaining in the EU, its Brexit policy chief Keir Starmer has said.

Nigel Farage demanded a seat at Brexit negotiations on Monday after his new party swept to victory in the UK’s European Parliament election, Reuters reported.

“It’s no use trying to hide from these very disappointing results. We need to reflect hard and listen to our members, supporters and voters,” Keir Starmer tweeted.

“The only way to break the Brexit impasse is to go back to the public with a choice between a credible leave option and remain,” according to Starmer.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies