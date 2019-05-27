 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ground force commanders from Russia, Japan discuss military cooperation in Moscow

Published time: 27 May, 2019 09:57 Edited time: 27 May, 2019 10:31
Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force members take part in an annual training session near Mount Fuji in Gotemba, Japan, August 23, 2018. © Reuters / Kim Kyung-Hoon

Commander-in-chief of the Russian Ground Forces, General Oleg Salyukov, and chief of the Ground Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Lieutenant General Goro Yuasa, have discussed military cooperation between the two countries at a meeting in Moscow, TASS reports.

“The state and prospects of the development of bilateral military cooperation were discussed at the negotiations,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The Japanese officers also visited the military scientific center of the Russian Armed Forces Combined Arms Academy, where they studied the training process for commanders of different army units.

The members of the Japanese military delegation will also visit the Kantemirovskaya Tank Division, according to the ministry.

