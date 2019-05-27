Ground force commanders from Russia, Japan discuss military cooperation in Moscow

Commander-in-chief of the Russian Ground Forces, General Oleg Salyukov, and chief of the Ground Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, Lieutenant General Goro Yuasa, have discussed military cooperation between the two countries at a meeting in Moscow, TASS reports.

“The state and prospects of the development of bilateral military cooperation were discussed at the negotiations,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The Japanese officers also visited the military scientific center of the Russian Armed Forces Combined Arms Academy, where they studied the training process for commanders of different army units.

The members of the Japanese military delegation will also visit the Kantemirovskaya Tank Division, according to the ministry.