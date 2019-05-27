 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

League to stick with Italy’s coalition after Europe vote win – Salvini

Published time: 27 May, 2019 09:23 Edited time: 27 May, 2019 09:50
Get short URL
League to stick with Italy’s coalition after Europe vote win – Salvini
Italian Deputy Prime Minister and leader of League party Matteo Salvini gestures during his European Parliament election night event in Milan, Italy, May 27, 2019. © Reuters / Alessandro Garofalo

Italy’s League will retain the coalition government with the anti-establishment 5-Star party, despite its own victory and 5-Star’s disappointing third place finish in the European elections, Reuters reports.

In the run-up to the vote, observers said that League’s win could shift the balance of power and undermine the year-old coalition. However, League leader Matteo Salvini said on Monday that “our government allies are friends and from tomorrow we will get back to work with serenity and softer tones.”

“My opponent is and remains the Left,” he said, referring to the pro-Europe Democratic Party (PD), which placed second.

For his part, 5-Star chief Luigi Di Maio blamed his party’s defeat on a low turnout in its southern strongholds, and also ruled out a cabinet reshuffle.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies