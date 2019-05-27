League to stick with Italy’s coalition after Europe vote win – Salvini

Italy’s League will retain the coalition government with the anti-establishment 5-Star party, despite its own victory and 5-Star’s disappointing third place finish in the European elections, Reuters reports.

In the run-up to the vote, observers said that League’s win could shift the balance of power and undermine the year-old coalition. However, League leader Matteo Salvini said on Monday that “our government allies are friends and from tomorrow we will get back to work with serenity and softer tones.”

“My opponent is and remains the Left,” he said, referring to the pro-Europe Democratic Party (PD), which placed second.

For his part, 5-Star chief Luigi Di Maio blamed his party’s defeat on a low turnout in its southern strongholds, and also ruled out a cabinet reshuffle.