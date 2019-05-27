 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
French police arrest suspect over Lyon bomb blast, Interior Minister Castaner says

Published time: 27 May, 2019 08:29 Edited time: 27 May, 2019 08:46
Police and army patrol the streets during the manhunt of a suspected suitcase bomber in central Lyon, France, May 25, 2019. © Reuters / Emmanuel Foudrot

French police have arrested a man suspected of being behind last week’s bomb blast in the central city of Lyon that injured 13 people, according to Interior Minister Christophe Castaner.

He announced the arrest on Twitter on Monday, but did not provide further details on the suspect or where he was arrested.

Security camera footage of the incident showed the partially masked suspect wheeling a bicycle to the scene, before leaving a bag outside a branch of a popular bakery chain, Reuters said.

The case is being handled as a terrorism investigation given the circumstances of the attack, in which the explosive device used was capable of hitting a large number of people with screws and metal balls.

