Abe has ‘full support’ from Trump for meeting N. Korea’s Kim

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that he had won the backing of US President Donald Trump for a proposed meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un.

“I feel I have to meet face-to-face with Chairman Kim without attaching any preconditions and exchange frank views with him,” Abe said. “President Trump… said he will give full support needed for that.”

Abe has said that a face-to-face meeting with Kim is the only way to solve the emotional issue of Japanese people who Tokyo believes were abducted by Pyongyang.

Kim has so far shown little interest in a summit, AFP said.