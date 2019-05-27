 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Abe has ‘full support’ from Trump for meeting N. Korea’s Kim

Published time: 27 May, 2019 07:46 Edited time: 27 May, 2019 08:21
US President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrive for a joint news conference at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo, Japan, May 27, 2019. © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that he had won the backing of US President Donald Trump for a proposed meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un.

“I feel I have to meet face-to-face with Chairman Kim without attaching any preconditions and exchange frank views with him,” Abe said. “President Trump… said he will give full support needed for that.”

Abe has said that a face-to-face meeting with Kim is the only way to solve the emotional issue of Japanese people who Tokyo believes were abducted by Pyongyang.

Kim has so far shown little interest in a summit, AFP said.

