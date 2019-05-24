Thousands of protesters demand reforms in Algeria, presidential election delay

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Algiers and other Algerian cities on Friday to demand the postponement of the presidential election. They also want the removal of the ruling elite following the end of Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s 20-year-rule last month.

The interim government is expected to extend the current transition period to allow time for preparations for the election, Reuters quoted a political source as saying.

The protest on Friday marked the 14th consecutive week of demonstrations although crowd numbers are smaller than at the peak of the anti-Bouteflika protests.

Demonstrators are now demanding the resignation of interim officials in charge of supervising the scheduled July 4 election.