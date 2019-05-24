 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Thousands of protesters demand reforms in Algeria, presidential election delay

Published time: 24 May, 2019 16:55 Edited time: 24 May, 2019 17:07
Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Algiers and other Algerian cities on Friday to demand the postponement of the presidential election. They also want the removal of the ruling elite following the end of Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s 20-year-rule last month.

The interim government is expected to extend the current transition period to allow time for preparations for the election, Reuters quoted a political source as saying.

The protest on Friday marked the 14th consecutive week of demonstrations although crowd numbers are smaller than at the peak of the anti-Bouteflika protests.

Demonstrators are now demanding the resignation of interim officials in charge of supervising the scheduled July 4 election.

