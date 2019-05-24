Thailand’s king opens 1st parliament since 2014 coup

Thailand’s king opened parliament on Friday five years after a 2014 coup as the junta moves within striking distance of cementing its grip on power, AFP said. Results of the March 24 poll were released almost two months after the vote and showed no clear winner.

The junta-linked Palang Pracharat won 115 seats in the lower house, only 11 votes shy of a majority in the combined parliament thanks to 250 military-appointed senators. All eyes are now on mid-sized parties that analysts believe are tilting towards Palang Pracharat.

A total of 27 parties also gained seats in parliament. King Maha Vajiralongkorn told hundreds of assembled MPs to act with responsibility. The vote for prime minister could happen as early as next week.