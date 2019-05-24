Libyan Navy rescues almost 300 migrants off Tripoli coast

The Libyan Navy has rescued some 290 migrants from sinking boats off the coast of Tripoli in two separate operations, AFP reported, citing officials.

A coast guard patrol plucked 87 migrants of different African nationalities from a sinking rubber boat about 50km east of the Libyan capital, according to Navy spokesman Ayoub Kacem. They were taken to a Tripoli naval base.

In a separate mission, some 203 migrants, also all from African countries, were spotted on board two boats off the coast of the town of Zliten, some 140km east of Tripoli. They were taken to a detention center in Suq al-Khamis.

UN agencies and aid organizations have opposed taking migrants to camps in Libya.