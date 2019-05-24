 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Libyan Navy rescues almost 300 migrants off Tripoli coast

Published time: 24 May, 2019 14:05 Edited time: 24 May, 2019 16:16
Get short URL
Libyan Navy rescues almost 300 migrants off Tripoli coast
A Libyan Navy boat with migrants on board arrives at a naval base in Tripoli, Libya, June 29, 2018. © Reuters / Ismail Zitouny

The Libyan Navy has rescued some 290 migrants from sinking boats off the coast of Tripoli in two separate operations, AFP reported, citing officials.

A coast guard patrol plucked 87 migrants of different African nationalities from a sinking rubber boat about 50km east of the Libyan capital, according to Navy spokesman Ayoub Kacem. They were taken to a Tripoli naval base.

In a separate mission, some 203 migrants, also all from African countries, were spotted on board two boats off the coast of the town of Zliten, some 140km east of Tripoli. They were taken to a detention center in Suq al-Khamis.

UN agencies and aid organizations have opposed taking migrants to camps in Libya.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies