Iraq’s top diplomat urges Iran to respect nuclear deal

Baghdad has called on Iran to respect the deal covering its nuclear program, which has been weakened by the US decision to withdraw from it and Tehran’s backing away from certain commitments.

“We think the JCPOA is a good agreement,” said Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim. Iraq’s top diplomat was referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed by Iran in 2015 with Russia, China, Germany, Britain and the US.

“We encourage the Iranian government to stick to the JCPOA and stick to the spirit of the agreement and continue with it,” Alhakim said in Oslo.

“The last thing we need is another conflict in the area,” AFP quoted the minister as saying. “I don’t think anybody wants $200 per barrel of oil coming soon.”

Iraq has said it is prepared to help de-escalate the situation.