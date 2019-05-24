 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iraq’s top diplomat urges Iran to respect nuclear deal

Published time: 24 May, 2019 13:16 Edited time: 24 May, 2019 15:31
Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim. © Reuters / Khalid Al-Mousily

Baghdad has called on Iran to respect the deal covering its nuclear program, which has been weakened by the US decision to withdraw from it and Tehran’s backing away from certain commitments.

“We think the JCPOA is a good agreement,” said Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim. Iraq’s top diplomat was referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed by Iran in 2015 with Russia, China, Germany, Britain and the US.

“We encourage the Iranian government to stick to the JCPOA and stick to the spirit of the agreement and continue with it,” Alhakim said in Oslo.

“The last thing we need is another conflict in the area,” AFP quoted the minister as saying. “I don’t think anybody wants $200 per barrel of oil coming soon.”

Iraq has said it is prepared to help de-escalate the situation.

