US official says Pacific Island nations should maintain ties with Taiwan

Published time: 24 May, 2019 09:38 Edited time: 24 May, 2019 15:05
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. © Reuters / Tyrone Siu

Pacific Island countries that have diplomatic ties with Taiwan should maintain them in the face of “heavy handed” attempts by China to reduce Taiwan’s overseas contacts, according to a top US official.

US Acting Assistant Secretary for Southeast Asia W. Patrick Murphy also said on Friday that Washington was keen to help Pacific countries protect their sovereignty. The US and its allies are competing for influence with China in the region.

“Our encouragement on countries that have relations with Taiwan is to maintain the status quo,” Murphy told reporters in Canberra, Australia. Taiwan is one of a growing number of flashpoints in the US-China relationship.

“China is changing [the] status quo, and the Pacific is a good example where China is attempting to reduce Taiwan’s diplomatic relations in the region,” Reuters quoted Murphy as saying.

Beijing has offered to help developing countries including in the Pacific.

