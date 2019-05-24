Japan’s PM Abe mulling visit to Iran – report

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering a visit to Iran as early as mid-June, NHK television said on Friday. This would be the first such trip in four decades, as global concern grows about tension between Tehran and Washington.

Japan was a major buyer of Iranian oil for decades before US sanctions. Iran said the visit was unlikely in the near future, Reuters reported.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Japan and met the prime minister and Foreign Minister Taro Kono earlier this month.

Abe is likely to discuss his plan for a Tehran visit with US President Donald Trump when the latter visits Japan from Saturday, NHK said. Asked about the state of preparations for such a visit, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga denied the report.