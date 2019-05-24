 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Japan’s PM Abe mulling visit to Iran – report

Published time: 24 May, 2019 12:25 Edited time: 24 May, 2019 14:21
Get short URL
Japan’s PM Abe mulling visit to Iran – report
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, shake hands in Tokyo, May 16, 2019. © Reuters / Eugene Hoshiko / Pool / File Photo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering a visit to Iran as early as mid-June, NHK television said on Friday. This would be the first such trip in four decades, as global concern grows about tension between Tehran and Washington.

Japan was a major buyer of Iranian oil for decades before US sanctions. Iran said the visit was unlikely in the near future, Reuters reported.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Japan and met the prime minister and Foreign Minister Taro Kono earlier this month.

Abe is likely to discuss his plan for a Tehran visit with US President Donald Trump when the latter visits Japan from Saturday, NHK said. Asked about the state of preparations for such a visit, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga denied the report.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies